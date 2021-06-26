West Ham are honing in on the permanent signing of Peterborough United’s young attacker Adler Nascimento, reports ExWHUEmployee.

Nascimento, 16, has just one league appearance to his name with Posh, featuring in the final 16 minutes of the 4-1 win at Doncaster Rovers on the last day of the last League One season.

He’s a name held in high-regards at Peterborough United and has been closely linked with a move to West Ham this summer.

The Hammers were reportedly keen on taking him on a trial basis and ExWHUEmployee has taken to Twitter to confirm that the move will go through should his trial go accordingly:

Should be if trial etc goes to plan https://t.co/BMrUo84DIn — ExWHUemployee (@ExWHUemployee) June 26, 2021

Reporting on the move earlier this month, Peterborough Telegraph explained how Posh will be due a ‘significant fee’ should West Ham recruit Nascimento, writing:

“Posh would be due a significant fee as they have protected their asset by signing him on a pre-pro deal, which will turn into a professional contract when he turns 17.”

The Championship newcomers proved strong outfit in League One last season, finishing 2nd behind Hull City to claim their third promotion from the third-tier under Darren Ferguson.

Transfer dealings have been few and far between to date though, with Posh reportedly closing in on their first signing in Derby County’s Jack Marriott.

Thoughts?

Nascimento is obviously a player that Posh fans would want to see a lot more of but it’s becoming increasingly common for players of his age in the Football League to be snapped up by Premier League clubs.

Should Posh be able to get a good deal on the move though, then it’d give them money to reinvest into the first-team this summer.