QPR striker Macauley Bonne is being eyed by League One side Ipswich Town, reports TWTD.

Bonne, 25, joined QPR on a permanent deal from Charlton Athletic last summer.

The striker though would struggle in his first season in west London, scoring just three goals in 34 Championship appearances as he played largely a back-up role in Mark Warburton’s side – he made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Rs last season.

Ipswich Town were reported to be interested in taking the striker as part of a potential swap deal for Andre Dozzell earlier in the summer – the midfielder has since joined QPR and now, reports from TWTD have backed the Tractor Boys to move for Bonne.

Bonne’s contributions at QPR last season were mostly off the bench, late in games, especially so towards the end of the season when both Lyndon Dykes and Charlie Austin were performing up front for Warburton.

He’d definitely be a useful player to have around the squad next season and his potential departure, either permanently or on loan could indicate that Warburton is in the market for another striker this summer.

Ipswich would be a keen move for the striker though – Cook is really gearing his side up for a promotion charge next season having brought in several names already and with several more being linked.

How much QPR will demand for Bonne is unclear though – he’s said to have joined to a £2million deal last summer and so the Rs might want to make most of that back should they decide to sell Bonne.