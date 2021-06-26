AFC Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma is attracting interest from Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg, trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano has said.

AFC Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma has been heavily linked with a move away from the Championship side in recent months.

The Dutchman’s impressive form for the Cherries has seen West Ham, Southampton and Leicester City credited with interest.

Danjuma’s recent comments stating he feels he has “outgrown” the club has only seen speculation grow, with Bundesliga outfit VfL Wolfsburg now being said keen.

Sky Sports News reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Bundesliga side are among a host of sides to be showing an interest in the Lagos-born flyer ahead of next season.

Danjuma enjoyed a thoroughly successful season on a personal level last time out. Across all competitions, he managed 17 goals and eight assists in 37 games in the 2020/21 campaign.

Bournemouth’s number 10’s latest comments show he sees his immediate future away from the club, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out in the coming weeks.

Given the fact that Wolfsburg have joined the chase, it awaits to be seen if any of the Premier League sides previously linked look to make a move before it’s too late.

A move away would bring an end to Danjuma’s two-year stint with the Cherries.

He joined from Club Brugge in August 2019 and has gone on to play 57 times since.