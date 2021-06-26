Millwall are now in advanced talks with Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard over a loan deal, Football Insider has claimed.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett is looking to bolster his ranks ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Thus far, the Lions have brought in recent loan man Scott Malone and shot-stopper George Long on free transfers.

Now, it has been claimed that the club are closing in on signing number three, with advanced talks taking place over a loan deal for Arsenal’s sought-after defender Daniel Ballard.

Ballard is attracting a fair share of interest ahead of next season. Millwall’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool, where the 21-year-old spent last season, are both reportedly keen on a deal for the centre-back.

However, it seems Gary Rowett’s side have stolen a march on the pair in the race for Ballard’s signature.

The Gunners are said to be in talks with Millwall over a deal to send the Northern Irishman on loan to The Den for the new season.

Football Insider states that he is expected to head to South London for next season as he looks to pick up more senior experience away from the Emirates Stadium.

Last season, Ballard helped keep 15 clean sheets in his 30 outings for the Tangerines. The Stevenage-born youngster also managed to chip in with two goals and one assist.

Should a Millwall loan move go through, it will be interesting to see how Ballard fares in the Championship after a decent loan stint in League One.