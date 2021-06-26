Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram is set to leave the club this summer and is attracting attention from Scottish Premiership champions Rangers and Premier League sides Burnley and Crystal Palace, according to the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield United offered the versatile midfielder a new contract, but Lundstram ultimately turned it down in a bid to see what options he had to move elsewhere.

The club offered lucrative terms that would have seen him become one of the highest paid at Bramall Lane.

Unsurprisingly the opportunity to sign the player on a free transfer means there has been interest. Rangers, Burnley and Crystal Palace are keeping a watchful eye on Lundstram and could potentially make a move for the 27-year-old when his contract officially expires at the end of the month.

But when that date comes, this will mean there will be more interest in Lundstram according to the report.

He was originally a product of the illustrious Everton academy system, although he never made an appearance for the Toffees.

He was loaned out from Goodison Park on six occasions with Doncaster Rovers, Yeovil Town, Leyton Orient twice, Blackpool and Scunthorpe United.

He made the permanent switch to Oxford United back in 2015, spending two years at the club before moving to Sheffield United on a three-year deal for a fee believed to be in the region of £700,000.

He made a total of 120 appearances for the Blades, scoring eight goals in the process, whilst also registering nine assists in that time.