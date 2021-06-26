Stoke City are prioritising a striker this summer, manager Michael O’Neill has revealed in an interview with the Stoke Sentinel.

Stoke City allowed a handful players to leave the club at the conclusion of their contracts, with everything set to be finalised at the end of this month.

Therefore, manager Michael O’Neill is looking for replacements. However, they have prioritised one position in particular with the Northern Irishman looking for ‘extra quality in the final third to help win tight games’.

At present, the Potters have Sam Vokes, Benik Afobe, Lee Gregory, Steven Fletcher, Tyrese Campbell, and youngster Christian Norton at their disposal.

However, there are still some question marks surrounding the future of a couple of those and so O’Neill is hoping to sign new faces up front this summer.

They have been linked to recently relegated Sheffield Wednesday man Josh Windass of late, but there have been no further developments other than mere interest at this point.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel, O’Neill outlined his transfer plans ahead of the up and coming campaign. He advised that although a striker is at the top of their list, there are other areas of the pitch he is looking to strengthen.

“I think we would like another striker as a priority for us and maybe to look at the make-up of the midfield area. There might be a bit of fluctuation there,” he revealed.

“We need to find a little bit more in the final third of the pitch to help us win those games, and we need our quality players at the top end to stay fit and stay on the pitch as much as possible as well. That’s a big, big factor.

“The other position where we’re a little bit short of numbers is only having Tommy Smith at right-back or wing-back. With Nathan [Collins] going, he played at right-back in most of the games he played last season so I think possibly that’s an area where we need a level of cover.”

Collins departed for the Premier League, securing a four-year move to Burnley for an undisclosed fee. This has freed up some funds for Stoke, which they will look to use to bolster their squad and look to finish in the Championship top six after a disappointing campaign last time out.