Blackpool fought their way into the Sky Bet Championship after coming through last season’s League One play-offs.

Blackpool fans will know that the squad will need rebuilding for what will be a very different level of competition in the Championship.

Those rebuilding and restructuring elements have already started and one player who has joined the Tangerine ranks is ex-Leeds United youngster Oliver Casey.

Casey commented on his signing for the Bloomfield Road club saying:

“I’m really excited to get started. Once I knew of Blackpool’s interest, I was really keen to get this done.”

Blackpool boss, Neil Critchley, said of Casey’s arrival that he had a “good pedigree.” He added that the club was looking forward to working with him.

Critchley also added that the Tangerines feel that Casey “will bring real competition to the squad.” This hints that he might not have a starting role.

It was that element of competition that proved too much for him at Leeds United. He spoke of this per an interview with Yorkshire Live.

Talking of “priceless chats” with Luke Ayling and Liam Copper, Casey comments on what drove him from Elland Road into a Blackpool move.

Focusing on the decisions behind his move, Casey said:

“They’ve all done it. Gone down to make a name for themselves and worked their way back up. That’s what I’m trying to follow.”

More specifically, referring to those conversations, Casey added:

“I spoke to Bill and Coops most and they both told me it would be really good for me and a really good move to go and show people what I’m about.”

Comment: Casey has a chance to prove himself

Casey now has the perfect opportunity to prove himself away from the comfort of Elland Road. The 20-year-old still had two more seasons of a contract at the Whites.

He had established himself as a valuable member of the Under-23s at Leeds. The Under-23s are a squad of players trained as a mirror unit to the senior squad.

That pedigree and Casey’s potential is what Blackpool are getting and what they can build on. Next season could see him battle his way into the starting line-up for the Tangerines.

He proved that he could do it for the young Whites. Now, he has to step up and proved it for The Seasiders. Big things are expected of him but this big step he made could show that he is ready to face things head-on.