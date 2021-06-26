Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton is a man in demand. Following the recent reports that Premier League side Leeds United are interested in signing him, La Liga outfit Real Sociedad have now entered the race according to Sport Witness.

Blackburn Rovers have entered into talks with Bremerton to keep him at Ewood Park for the following campaign. But his inclusion and subsequent goalscoring exploits in this year’s Copa America with Chile have seen his stock rise significantly.

Leeds United were credited with an interest previously as they look for back-up to Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo, whereas La Liga’s Real Sociedad will now be in direct competition with Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Chile boss Martin Lasarte formerly managed Real Sociedad and recommended the striker to them. They are now ‘showing an interest’ and could pursue a deal this summer.

The 22-year-old has not yet entered talks with any other clubs other than his own, but that could all change between now and transfer deadline day. He has one year remaining on his contract at Blackburn and so any club interested in prizing him away will have to pay a transfer fee.

No figure has been mentioned as of yet, but according to Transfermarkt, he is worth £4.5 million. However, Blackburn may value the player more than this and so Leeds and Real Sociedad would need to match Rovers’ asking price before any move materialises.

So far in 123 Championship appearances for both Blackburn and Nottingham Forest, Bremerton has scored 17 goals and registered 14 assists. He has scored once in three appearances for the Chilean national team.