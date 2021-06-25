Barnsley last season were a side far removed from that they were like the season before. Their 2019/20 Championship campaign saw them nearly relegated.

Barnsley owed their about-turn of fortune to the coaching of Valerian Ismael. Ismael was recruited by the Tykes in October last year after he’d left Austrians LASK that July.

Now it is Barnsley themselves who are on the lookout for a new manager – Ismael having joined Championship big boys West Bromwich Albion.

West Brom will have no doubt seen the magic that Ismael was able to weave during his season at Oakwell. That magic drew the Baggies towards him and they got their man yesterday.

The Tykes though are a good proposition and are attracitng a lot of interest. One name being mentioned is TSV Hartberg manager, Markus Schopp.

Schopp has been in charge of the Austrian side since 2018 after being appointed from his assistant roll at St Polten.

However, Austrian source Kleine Zeitung say that Schopp’s time in Austria could be about to come to an end. They say that despite a recent extension to his contract, Hartberg “will in all probability lose” Schopp. They say he is “expected to sign” for Barnlsey “in the next few days.”

Kleine Zeitung confirm that Schopp is “at the top of Barnsley’s wish list” and that his “departure is imminent.”

This interest is something that Sun reporter Alan Nixon picked up on during interecting with fans on his personal Twitter feed:

Favourite for a reason https://t.co/6gblSf7RU0 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 25, 2021

Nixon’s quoted retweets here add a little credence to the gathering pace of the story that Schopp is on the list for Barnsley to replace Valerian Ismael.

Not many had heard of Ismael ahead of his arrival from the Austrian Bundesliga. Not many have heard of Schopp who could be arriving early next week.

Barnsley fans will be hoping that if Schopp is appointed that he will have a similar effect to his predecessor.