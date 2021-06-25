Wigan Athletic only survived relegation to League One last season by the skin of their teeth. One place was their safety margin.

Wigan Athletic were in that position due to an enforced administration and points deduction. That brought about their relegation from the Championship the season before.

Now they are looking to rebuild ahead of next season and that rebuilding is already underway. Already they have brought in Max Power, Jack Whatmough, Gwion Edwards, Tom Naylor and Jordan Cousins.

Now reporter Richard Cawley, of South London Press, says that the Latics haven’t stopped there:

Talk of Ben Amos signing for Wigan. Does sound like a fairly good chance of that happening. #cafc — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) June 25, 2021

Amos was Charlton Athletic’s number 1 between the sticks last season. He was an ever-present for the Addicks. Amos made 46 appearances for Charlton, conceding 56 times but keeping an incredible 17 clean sheets.

Amos started out his career as a youth player at Crewe Alexandra before moving to Manchester United in 2000. He stayed at Old Trafford until 2015 before moving on a free transfer to Bolton Wanderers.

Before leaving the Trotters on a free to Charlton in 2019, Amos saw action at Cardiff City and Millwall on loan.

Wigan would be making another statement if they managed to convince Amos to up sticks from The Valley and head north to the DW Stadium for the 2021/22 Sky Bet League One campaign.

Adding his level of dependability to the ranks would give Wigan Athletic another feather in their cap. They’ve already recruited well this summer and adding Amos would continue that trend.