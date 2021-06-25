Jayden Stockley has admitted he took Portsmouth’s interest “very seriously” before opting to return to Charlton Athletic this summer.

Jayden Stockley completed a permanent move to The Valley earlier this month following a thoroughly successful loan stint with the Addicks in the second half of last season.

Charlton Athletic had to fend off plenty of competition for Stockley’s signature. The striker was reportedly wanted by Ipswich Town and Portsmouth, another former loan club of his. Stockley spent half a season on loan with Portsmouth in 2015 during his time on the books at AFC Bournemouth. He managed two goals and two assists in 12 outings.

Now, the 27-year-old has opened up on the interest from Pompey, admitting he took it “very seriously”.

The Poole-born forward opened up about Portsmouth’s interest while talking with London News Online.

Charlton’s new boy called the Fratton Park side an “absolutely fantastic club”, but admitted he always had his eyes on a return to The Valley.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s an absolutely fantastic club and it is very close to where I’m from.

“It was something I did take very seriously but I felt my loyalty – in terms of the relationships I’d already built at Charlton – were too much to walk away from.

“My loyalty, on a subconscious level, was always hinged towards them.”

Charlton will be hoping Stockley can emulate the form shown in his initial loan stint after completing his permanent move. In 22 appearances for the Addicks, he netted eight goals during his time on loan away from Preston North End.

As for Portsmouth, they will be hoping they’re not left to rue missing out on Stockley’s signature as Danny Cowley strives to improve on last season’s 8th place finish.