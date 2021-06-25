Amadou Bakayoko has completed a move to Bolton Wanderers following his departure from Championship side Coventry City.

Amadou Bakayoko’s time with Coventry City came to an end earlier this summer when it was confirmed that they would not be renewing his contract with the club.

The Sierra Leonean striker had attracted interest from Swindon Town and Doncaster Rovers in January. However, a move failed to materialise and now, it has been confirmed that he has joined League One new boys Bolton Wanderers.

Ian Evatt’s side were linked with a free transfer swoop for Bakayoko earlier this summer and the deal has now been made official.

Wanderers confirmed the news on Friday evening, confirming that the 25-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the club.

Bakayoko has become Evatt’s seventh signing of an already busy transfer window as Bolton prepare for life back in League One. He follows George Johnston, Declan John, Oladapo Afolayan, Joel Dixon, Josh Sheehan and Will Aimson through the door.

The physical striker will be hoping to improve on his disappointing 2020/21 campaign, which saw him score none in 17 appearances.

Bakayoko has a good amount of EFL experience under his belt and can prove to be a handful for defenders.

In his time with Walsall, the striker managed 18 goals in 106 games, also chipping in with nine assists. He then moved onto Coventry, where he remained for three years before departing this summer.

In three seasons with the Sky Blues, Bakayoko netted 12 goals and laid on five assists in 85 outings.