Millwall and Nottingham Forest are in a ‘transfer tussle’ for Groningen defensive midfielder Ahmed El Messaoudi, according to Belgian news site GVA.

Millwall and Nottingham Forest do face competition in their pursuit of Groningen’s El Messaoudi according to the report, with Spanish La Liga side Granada and Saudi Arabia outfit Al-Hazem also both vying for his signature.

The Championship duo are hoping to bolster their midfield options this summer and had identified El Messaoudi as a potential new recruit. The Groningen man played 28 times in the Dutch Eredivisie last time out, scoring eight goals and registering a further two assists in the process.

Having started his career in Belgium with Lierse SK, he enjoyed loan spells at both Standard Liege and Mechelen. He made his loan deal permanent with Mechelen in 2017, but was shipped out on loan again, this time to Fortuna Sittard.

He made the switch from Belgium to the Netherlands in 2019, with Groningen securing him for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

With one year left on his current contract and his form on the pitch in the Eredivisie, several clubs are on high alert and will look to pursue a deal for the player in the coming weeks.

Despite turning out for Belgium’s U19 and U21 sides, El Messaoudi is a Moroccan international. However, he has only played once for The Atlas Lions with his one appearance coming an international friendly against Uruguay in 2015. He was introduced as a substitute in the second half as Morocco succumbed to a 1-0 loss.