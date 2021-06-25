QPR’s recently released forward Paul Smyth has completed a move to League Two side Leyton Orient, it has been confirmed.

QPR opted against renewing Paul Smyth’s contract earlier this summer, leaving him free to find a new club as a free agent.

Rs boss Mark Warburton is looking to freshen up his ranks ahead of next season and the Northern Irish was one to depart as part of his summer makeover.

Now, it has been confirmed that the recent Charlton Athletic and Accrington Stanley loan man has found a new club.

League Two side Leyton Orient have swooped in to strike a deal with Smyth.

The O’s, now managed by Kenny Jackett, confirmed the deal on Friday, bringing him in on a free transfer. The club had been linked with a move for the 23-year-old earlier this month, so Jackett and co will be pleased to get a deal over the line.

The Belfast-born forward has penned a two-year deal with his new club and will link up with them ahead of pre-season.

Following his four-year stint with QPR, it will be interesting to see how Smyth fares as he moves into the next chapter of his career.

Prior to his departure, Smyth managed two goals and one assist in 23 outings for Rangers.

Much of his time with the club was spent out on loan. As well as stints with Charlton and Accrington during the 2020/21 season, the Orient new boy also endured a spell with Wycombe Wanderers during the 2019/20 season.