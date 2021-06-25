Luton Town have missed out on the signing of Kings Lynn Town star Sonny Carey, with Championship rivals Blackpool confirming a deal.

Luton Town are one of many sides to have been linked with Sonny Carey ahead of this summer.

The former Norwich City starlet has attracted plenty of Football League interest ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City were said keen in March, while the Hatters and Blackpool recently made bids for the 20-year-old.

Now, it has been confirmed that Championship new boys Blackpool have won the race.

As confirmed on their official club website, the Tangerines have struck a deal to bring Carey to Bloomfield Road.

He leaves Kings Lynn after two years with the club to embark on a new challenge with Neil Critchley’s men. The sought-after midfielder has penned a three-year contract with the club.

Carey’s deal will keep him with Blackpool until the summer of 2024, but the club holds the option of extending his stay by a further 12 months.

After consistent links with a move to the Championship, it will be interesting to see how Carey takes to life in the second-tier.

Carey enjoyed a successful 2020/21 campaign on an individual level. Across all competitions, he managed six goals in 41 appearances, scoring the winner in an FA Cup victory over Port Vale.

The Norwich-born midfielder can feature in a range of positions. Right-midfield is the role he is most familiar with, but Carey also featured in central midfield last season, as well as in attacking midfield and on the left-wing.