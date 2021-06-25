QPR are reportedly in the market for a new backup goalkeeper as Liam Kelly looks to seal a move away.

Seny Dieng is the Rs number one choice, but Warburton will need to bring in cover and competition. With that in mind, here are three goalkeepers the club should consider this summer.

Jamal Blackman – Chelsea

Blackman’s long-term affiliation with the Stamford Bridge club will be coming to an end this summer.

The 27-year-old, who has spent much of his career on loan in the EFL, is available on a free transfer this summer after Chelsea opted against renewing his contract.

He would bring plenty of second-tier experience and would be a shrewd acquisition as Warburton eyes a backup ‘keeper.

Simon Moore – Sheffield United

Another goalkeeper being released this summer is 31-year-old Moore.

The recently released Blades shot-stopper has bags of Football League experience and would be a solid addition on a free transfer.

As well as Sheffield United, Moore has also played for Bristol City, Cardiff City and Brentford. Along the way, the Sandown-born ‘keeper has managed 47 clean sheets in 183 appearances across all competitions.

Toby Savin – Accrington Stanley

Savin is the youngest and least experienced of the three but would be an impressive signing for QPR.

The 20-year-old has previously attracted interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United and looks to be a promising talent for the future.

Stanley’s starlet kept 10 clean sheets in 35 games last season, holding down a spot as John Coleman’s starting ‘keeper for much of the campaign.

It will be interesting to see how Warburton’s goalkeeper hunt pans out as an exit beckons for Liam Kelly.

The impressive Dieng will almost certainly be starting next season as the Rs number one. However, the three aforementioned players would be worthy and capable competition for the number one spot at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.