Middlesbrough appointed Neil Warnock as manager back in June 2020 when the veteran took over the reigns from Jonathan Woodgate.

Middlesbrough were loitering around the relegation zone when Warnock took over and he managed to guide them to safety, winning half of the eight games he oversaw in his new role during the 2019/20 campaign.

In his first full season in charge, Warnock guided Middlesbrough in touching distance of the play-offs, until the final few fixtures saw them drop to an eventual 10th placed finish.

The Boro boss gave an interview to Teesside Live on his time so far at the club, with his comments he chose to focus on the supporters for the most part.

“I can’t quite believe it’s one year since I was first appointed. So much has happened in that year – both with the football and with the pandemic.

“I’ve loved my time at the club but the only thing that’s been missing is the fans. I’m really looking forward to them being back next season because I still haven’t managed a game with them at the Riverside.”

1,000 supporters were allowed into the stadium back in September last year as they got to watch their side draw 1-1 with Bournemouth. However, the Boro boss had contracted COVID-19 and had to self isolate, therefore missing the game.

“[Assistants] Ronnie [Jepson] and Blacky [Kevin Blackwood] tell me even 1,000 fans made a great atmosphere at the Bournemouth game.

“Some people think that no fans being in has made it easier because there’s not as much pressure. But that’s not me. I love having fans in and screaming at me telling me what I’m doing wrong. Football is for the fans, and we need them back.

“I’m going to do everything I can to bring fans success and I can’t wait to have them back. We’ll need them behind us next season.”

Middlesbrough get their pre-season proceedings started next month, with light training already having got underway with a select few players.

They open their Championship season against Fulham away at Craven Cottage. From there they host Bristol City in their first home game at the Riverside, with Warnock able to witness the Middlesbrough fans for the first time as manager since arriving a full year ago.