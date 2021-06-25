Blackpool are in pole position to land in-demand winger Sonny Carey of King’s Lynn Town, according to the Blackpool Gazette.

Blackpool are facing competition from several other Championship sides with Bournemouth, Swansea City and Luton Town all having registered an interest this summer.

However, the Tangerines look to be in the driving seat when it comes to signing the in-demand winger. Carey’s form has put clubs higher up the English footballing pyramid on high alert. He impressed last season in the National League, scoring a total of six goals in 30 starts.

Both Luton and Blackpool had placed bids of £100,000 for the player, with the Hatters’ offer rejected outright. However, Blackpool’s remains on the table and it could be a case that King’s Lynn accept this bid after declining the same amount from a different club.

The fifth-tier side do look to be resigned to losing the player, especially given the standard of sides chasing his signature. If the club’s valuation is met it is likely Carey will depart.

Blackpool’s recent promotion back up to the Championship means they are looking to bolster their options in order to help their chances of remaining in the division. Despite looking to the transfer market, they will not want to splash the cash and so Carey presents them with a cheap option with bags of potential.

If he does indeed make the switch to Bloomfield Road, Bournemouth, Swansea and Luton will all need to turn their attention to other targets over the coming months.