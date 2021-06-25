Preston North End were interested in Burnley’s Jimmy Dunne, reporter Alan Nixon has said, but it is unknown if they still want a deal after signing Sepp van den Berg and Liam Lindsay.

Did before … but not sure that’s still alive after North End signed big Liam and the Liverpool lad. https://t.co/9PeKBKyD6G — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 24, 2021

Preston North End boss Frankie McAvoy is in the market for new additions this summer and has already brought back two former loan players.

Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg returned for a second loan spell, while Liam Lindsay has joined permanently from Stoke City.

Following the pair’s arrival, question marks have arisen regarding the club’s rumoured pursuit of Burnley’s Jimmy Dunne.

Now, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has moved to comment on the Lilywhites’ reported interest.

Speaking on Twitter, Nixon confirmed that the club had hoped to complete a deal. However, he added that following van den Berg and Lindsay’s returns, it remains unknown as to whether or not they will still pursue a deal to bring Dunne to Deepdale.

With the Clarets opting to let go of the Irishman this summer, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out.

Dunne departs Turf Moor having made seven senior appearances for the club. The 23-year-old picked up senior experience away from Burnley, spending time on loan with Barrow, Sunderland and Fleetwood Town.

The out of contract defender is yet to make an appearance in the Championship, but he could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for Preston North End or any other second-tier side this summer.