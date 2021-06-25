Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has told Lincolnshire Live that former West Brom pair Max Melbourne and Zak Elbouzedi can both leave the club this summer.

Lincoln City will be looking to freshen up their ranks and keep their key players this summer following last season’s play-off heartbreak.

Michael Appleton’s side fell just short of promotion, losing to Blackpool in the play-off final.

Now, as part of their preparations for the 2020/21 season, the Imps have told Max Melbourne and Zak Elbouzedi that they can both leave the club this summer.

Speaking to Lincolnshire Live, Appleton confirmed Lincoln’s stance regarding the duo’s futures at Sincil Bank.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with them before they left about how important it is to be playing and how, as a club, we want to improve and get better and better.

“The honest conversations I’ve had with those players are that if there is an opportunity to get regular football, whether that’s going out on loan or a permanent move, then that’s something both parties will try and make happen.”

Both Melbourne and Elbouzedi both joined the club in January 2020 but have struggled to nail down spots in the starting 11, spending time on loan away last season.

Melbourne was in and out of Appleton’s side in the first half of the season before linking up with Walsall. With the Saddlers, the 22-year-old played 20 times, netting one goal.

As for Elbouzedi, he played six times for the Imps before joining Bolton Wanderers on loan. He had netted twice and assisted two goals for Appleton’s men in the first half of the season but was unable to chip in with any goal contributions in 14 games with the Trotters.