Celtic’s Jack Hendry will be joining Oostende on a permanent deal this summer, reports Alan Nixon – both Sheffield United and West Brom were linked with the defender.

Hendry, 26, was recently linked with a move to the Championship. The Celtic and Scotland international shone on loan at Belgian outfit Oostende last season, featuring 30 times in the league and scoring twice.

Express and Star backed relegated sides Sheffield United and West Brom to move for Hendry this summer and also linked Leeds United among other Premier League suitors with a move, though the same report identified that Oostende had ‘activated’ a £2million release clause to sign Hendry permanently.

After some weeks of deliberation, The Sun report Nixon has confirmed that Hendry will be joining Oostende this summer.

Celtic and Scotland centre half Jack Hendry will be joining Oostende in Belgium permanently…had an option in loan deal that has been taken up. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 25, 2021

West Brom and Sheffield United also seemed to be trailing in this particular transfer pursuit – there were a number of top flight sides interested and Oostende had long been thought to have triggered their buy-out clause.

For Celtic it’ll come as a bitter blow as they’re losing a Scotland international to Oostende who in turn are getting a quality player who they already know well, and for a decent price too.

Thoughts?

Both West Brom and Sheffield United still have plenty of summer business to do if they’re to compete at the top end of the Championship next season.

Defensive options seem to be a must for both sides but they’ll have to turn their attention elsewhere now – Slavisa Jokanovic is due to start work at Bramall Lane on July 1st with West Brom having recently appointed Valerien Ismael.