Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City defender Reda Johnson has been confirmed as a player-coach at Dover Athletic.

Reda Johnson was a firm favourite among supporters during his stints with Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City.

After leaving the Sky Blues, the 33-year-old went on to spend four years with non-league side Eastleigh, who he departed in 2020.

Now, it has been confirmed that Johnson has taken up a new role as he looks to enter the next chapter of his football career, taking up a player-coach role with Dover Athletic.

The Whites confirmed on Thursday that Johnson has joined Andy Hessenthaler’s coaching staff. However, in his latest role, he will also be available for selection as a player.

The former Benin international will be hoping his vast experience of the Football League can help Dover through the 2021/22 season.

Having captained both Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City, it will be interesting to see how the defender fares as a coach.

Johnson was a favourite with both the Owls and the Sky Blues. At Hillsborough, he played 88 times across all competitions, netting 19 goals and providing six assists in the process.

With Coventry, the French-born ace played 34 times in his two years at the club. Along the way, he found the back of the net on eight occasions.

Able to feature at centre-back and left-back, Johnson will be hoping to impress with Dover as he heads into the 14th year of his senior career.