Stoke City’s Sam Clucas is expected to seal a move away in the next ‘few days’, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

Stoke City are set to let the midfielder depart this summer.

Clucas, who is 30-years-old, still has one year left on his contract with the Potters but is not part of Michael O’Neill’s plans for next season.

He is not short of potential suitors from Championship rivals with the likes of Sheffield United, Millwall and Nottingham Forest said to be keen, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

West Bromwich Albion have also been linked with a move for him, as reported by Football Insider.

Clucas made his name at Hull City after they signed him from Chesterfield in 2016. He became a key player for the East Yorkshire club and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club.

Clucas impressed for the Tigers in the top flight despite their relegation under Marco Silva and was thrown a Premier League lifeline by Swansea City in 2017.

However, he spent just a year with the Welsh side before Stoke came calling.

He has been with the Potters over the past three years and has made exactly 100 appearances for the Staffordshire outfit, chipping in with 16 goals and 12 assists.

Clucas is poised to move on from Stoke imminently with Sheffield United, Millwall, Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion linked.