Sheffield Wednesday’s recently released youngster Isaac Rice will find out if Dunfermline want to sign him imminently, manager Peter Grant has said.

Sheffield Wednesday have offloaded a number of players this summer, with a host of youngsters departing at the end of their contracts.

Among them is Isaac Rice, who has seen his long-term affiliation with the Owls come to an end.

Following his departure from Hillsborough, Scottish Championship side Dunfermline moved to bring him in on trial ahead of a possible move.

Now, after almost two weeks with the Scottish club, an update has emerged regarding his situation.

Dunfermline boss Peter Grant, who previously worked as assistant manager at Nottingham Forest and Fulham, has confirmed that he will hold talks with Rice imminently.

Grant moved to praise the young defender, stating a decision is close regarding his future with the club.

As quoted by The Star, the 55-year-old said:

“His attitude has been first class.

“He has been in near enough two weeks now and it is only fair that I speak to the boy tomorrow to see what his thoughts are, see what my thoughts are and I will tell him what I think.”

With a decision imminent, it awaits to be seen what Grant has planned for Rice following his trial with the club.

The 20-year-old centre-back featured frequently for Wednesday’s youth sides in making his way through the academy. The Lincoln-born defender also managed to make one senior appearance, coming in the FA Cup.

Should he link up with Dunfermline, Rice will be hoping to help Grant’s side in their efforts to improve on last season’s 4th place finish.