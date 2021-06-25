Sheffield Wednesday are interested in a move for recently released Everton midfielder Dennis Adeniran, The Star has reported.

Sheffield Wednesday look set for a busy summer transfer window following their relegation to League One.

While the likes of Josh Windass and Osaze Urhoghide continue to be linked with moves away, manager Darren Moore is identifying some potential new additions of his own.

Now, it has been claimed that the Owls are keen on out of contract midfielder Dennis Adeniran.

Adeniran, who will be leaving Everton this summer, is said to be attracting growing interest ahead of next season.

The Star claims that Sheffield Wednesday are among the sides eyeing up a potential move for the 22-year-old midfielder this summer, with a free transfer move beckoning.

However, the report states that Wednesday will face an “uphill battle” in the race for his signature. Interesting is growing following his Everton release, with a number of Championship and League One sides all keen.

Adeniran has plenty of options available to him ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out.

The former Fulham academy player spent last season in the second-tier with Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe Wanderers.

Across all competitions, Adeniran featured 22 times for the Chairboys, chipping in with one assist in the process.

With a season of senior experience and plenty of U23s game time under his belt, the London-born midfielder would be a shrewd acquisition for any Championship or League One side this summer.