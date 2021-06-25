West Brom and Fulham are looking to sign £12 million rated Liverpool winger Harry Wilson this summer, but they do face tough competition from Premier League new boys Brentford and Portuguese giants Benfica, according to Goal.

West Brom and Fulham both returned to the Championship following their relegation from the top flight last season and will look to bounce back at the first time of asking.

This summer will see both sides attempt to keep hold of their star players whilst simultaneously looking to bolster their options to stand the best chance of achieving a place in the top six.

One player they have identified as a potential new recruit is Liverpool’s Harry Wilson. The Welshman spent the whole of last season on loan in the Championship with Cardiff City, where he scored seven goals and registered 12 assists in 33 starts for the Bluebirds.

However, whether he drops down a division again permanently may be another matter. The two second tier sides face competition from the Premier League with recently promoted side Brentford one of the clubs pursuing a move. Whilst there is also interest from overseas with Benfica having already made an approach according to the report.

No formal bids have been made but Liverpool are prepared to sell the 24-year-old if an offer comes in that matches their valuation.

Wilson is still in action with the Wales national team in the European Championships and will be hoping to play a part when they take on Denmark on Saturday evening.