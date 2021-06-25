West Ham have been linked with a surprise move for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney this summer – the Scot has been linked with Sheffield United this summer as well.

Cairney, 30, has become a surprise transfer target of David Moyes’ at West Ham

A report from Claret and Hugh backs West Ham to move for Cairney this summer should they fail to bring Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard in on a permanent basis.

After Fulham’s relegation into the Championship, former Whites boss Slavisa Jokanovic was installed as the new Sheffield United manager and soon after, reports backed him to bring his former Fulham man Cairney to Bramall Lane.

But further reports have since priced Cairney at £10million and it seems to have deterred the Blades for now,.

Cairney has been with Fulham since 2015 and has racked up well over 200 league appearances for the club.

Last season in the Premier League though, Cairney struggled to compete after spending much of the campaign on the sidelines – he ended the season with just 10 Premier League appearances to his name.

Contracted at Craven Cottage until 2024, it could take a decent transfer sum to prise him away from the club this summer.

Thoughts?

Cairney to West Ham seems far-fetched. He’s a good player, no doubt, but he’s never lit up the Premier League with Fulham and last season proved a real struggle for him with injuries.

He’d be a useful player to have in the Championship but the question remains whether he believes he’s a top flight player, and whether he’ll push for a move this summer.