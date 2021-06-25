Preston North End are ‘close to confirming’ the signing of Rotherham United’s Matthew Olosunde, reports Lancs Live.

Olosunde, 23, is due to become a free agent this summer having previously rejected the offer of a new contract with Rotherham United.

Earlier this week, Sheffield Wednesday were reported to be keeping tabs on the defender but now Lancs Live claim that Preston North End will swoop in to seal the USA man’s signature.

A right-back by trade, Olosunde is a graduate of the Manchester United youth academy having featured 32 times in each of the last two seasons for Rotherham United.

His Millers side were relegated form the Championship last time round and will be joining Sheffield Wednesday in League One next season, after their South Yorkshire rivals finished rock-bottom of the second-tier table.

Thoughts?

Olosunde to Sheffield Wednesday always seemed a stretch given the Owls predicament – indeed, they’ll find it hard to recruit many names in this summer transfer window.

A move to Deepdale though will be a hugely exciting opportunity for the defender and he’s a decent bit of experience with Rotherham United to hold him in good stead.

Last season was undoubtedly a struggle for Paul Warne’s side but Olosunde proved fairly consistent throughout.

The Lilywhites ended the season on a positive note as well, winning their final four games of the season under Frankie McAvoy who’ll lead them into next season.