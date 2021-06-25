Bolton Wanderers have ‘opened talks’ with departing Coventry City forward Amadou Bakayoko, reports Football Insider.

Bakayoko, 25, was announced in May to be leaving Coventry City at the end of his contract this month.

The Sierra Leone man featured 14 times in the Championship last time round and failed to score but will leave the club as a solid fan favourite, having played a big part in the club’s promotion into the Championship last year.

Now though, League One newcomers Bolton Wanderers have reportedly began negotiations with the 25-year-old, who could yet become the Trotters’ sixth signing of the summer already.

After securing a 3rd-place finish in League Two last season and subsequently promotion into League One, Ian Evatt’s side have so far brought in five names.

All of Declan John, Dapo Afolayan, George Johnston, Will Aimson and Josh Sheehan have arrived at the club as permanent figures as a sixth in Bakayoko would give fans real cause for excitement.

Thoughts?

Bakayoko has never been a hugely prolific goal-scorer but Coventry City fans’ admiration of the striker tells you all you need to know about him.

He’s a real workhorse who will give his all for Bolton Wanderers should he join – he’s a physical centre-forward too and that will bode him well in a potential return to League One.

Bolton is a club on the up as well and so for Bakoyo, it’d be a really keen move this summer.