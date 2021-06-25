Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, and Rotherham United have all been credited with an interest in Cambridge United talisman Paul Mullin in recent weeks.

The four Championship sides are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of the up and coming campaign and have identified Mullin as a potential new signing.

The 26-year-old is in-demand due to his strong goalscoring tally of 34 goals in all competitions last season. He ended the campaign as the top scorer in League Two with 32. James Vaughan of Tranmere Rovers and Bolton Wanderers’ Eoin Doyle were second in the standings with 19.

At present, Mullins has a lot of options on the table and his manager at Cambridge Mark Bonner has revealed he is weighing up those options before making a decision on his footballing future. The U’s get their pre-season proceedings underway next week, but Mullins won’t be a part of them

“He won’t be in training with us next week. He’s taking his time to meet people and see what other interest is out there,” Bonner said.

“I understand his situation of wanting to see what else is available to him. He hasn’t made that decision yet, so that is in his court.”

He went on to say that the club will need to know Mullin’s decision as soon as possible in order for them to finalise their squad for the coming season and decide whether they need to sign a replacement in the transfer market.

“We need an answer sooner rather than later,” he said, “because from our point of view, we want to make sure we’ve got the strongest squad we can going into the new season, and obviously we can’t wait too long for that.

“He needs to be training and sharp, and ready to get himself fit. We just have to see how that plays out, but I wouldn’t expect that to drag on too much longer.”

This bodes well for the clubs interested and if Bonner’s comments are to be believed, if a move is to materialise it will only be a few weeks before Mullins decides his future.