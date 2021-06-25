Napoli have joined the race to sign Sheffield United’s Sander Berge, who’s recently been linked with both Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Berge, 23, is being linked with a move to Italy to join up with Napoli this summer. Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claim that the Norwegian is wanted by the Italian outfit who’ve ‘identified him as a target for this summer’.

Sheffield United are reported to have a £35million buy-out clause in Berge’s contract.

Contrary to that, reports have since estimated that Berge’s release clause stands at €12million due to Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League and as per the above report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are unwilling to pay that fee and instead value Berge closer to €8million.

Despite his chequered past when it comes to injuries, he’s a man in-demand going into the summer with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal having held a long-term interest in the midfielder, whilst Aston Villa have been linked more recently – Everton were also linked alongside Arsenal and Villa last month.

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic is set to discuss Berge’s future with him once he honours his current contract with Al-Gharafa which expires at the end of this month.

Thoughts?

Sheffield United must be rubbing their hands at the sight of so many teams being linked with Berge.

As much as he’d bolster their promotion credentials going into next season, the opportunity to cash in on £35million for a player who so far has proved fairly injury prone could be hard to turn down.

The money would also help compensate for a lot of poorly spent money under Chris Wilder previously and heading back into the Championship, any transfer funds could be used wisely by Jokanovic to invest in a promotion-worthy side.