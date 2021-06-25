West Brom’s appointment of Valerien Ismael looks to have paved the way for Rekeem Harper to join Ipswich Town on a permanent deal.

TWTD report that Harper, 21, is now ‘set’ to complete his long-awaited move to Ipswich Town from West Brom.

The midfielder has been strongly linked with the League One side this month but the Baggies’ prolonged managerial search delayed proceedings.

Yesterday, former Barnsley boss Ismael was named as manager and now TWTD report that Harper is poised to complete a £500,000 switch to Portman Road, with add-ons to the deal.

He’s set to sign a three-year deal with the club.

Harper is a gradate of the baggies’ youth academy and looks set to leave the club with 40 first-team appearances to his name.

He’s sent time out on loan in the past with Blackburn Rovers and last season he was loaned out to Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City, where Harper made 18 Championship appearances.

He’s struggled to make an imprint on the Baggies’ first-team though – at one point, Harper looked to be a really exciting young player for the club but that early hype has somewhat dwindled.

At 21-years-old though he remains a young footballer and at a new permanent home in Ipswich Town – a club looking up after securing new owners – Harper could really start to kick-on with his career.

A good move all-round for all parties involved it seems, with an announcement seemingly close to being made.