Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth ‘would love to’ keep hold of forward Uche Ikpeazu amid interest from several Championship clubs, according to Teesside Live.

Wycombe are currently facing uncertainty surrounding which division they will be playing their football in next season.

An ongoing dispute with Derby County and the EFL means the two sides could swap with the Chairboys then playing in the Championship and Derby in League One.

This could be vitally important to the future of forward Uche Ikpeazu, who could be sold to free up finances in the third tier, but could be more likely to stay if they remain a Championship side.

According to the report, Ikpeazu is a player Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth ‘would love to’ keep at the club next season regardless.

He scored six goals last season in 31 games, with all of those coming after January 2nd. He also notched four assists after this date, ending the season strongly.

This prompted several Championship clubs to take note, with Derby, Nottingham Forest, Millwall and Middlesbrough all hoping to pursue a deal in the coming weeks.

However, Ikpeazu does have two years remaining on his contract at Adams Park and it would take a club’s bid matching Wycombe’s valuation of the player, in order for him to depart, although no transfer fee has been reported as of yet.

Transfermarkt state that the current market value of the 26-year-old is 270,000, although it is expected Wycombe will be holding out for a larger offer than that.