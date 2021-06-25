Charlton Athletic’s Chuks Aneke is ‘set to sign’ for Birmingham City, claims Football league World – the Englishman was last month linked with all of Coventry City, Middlesbrough, QPR, Reading and Bristol City at the start of the month.

Aneke, 27, is set to reunite with former Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer at Birmingham City, claims Football League World.

His contract situation has been a pressing one at The Valley this month after a prolific season in League One last time round – he scored 15 goals as the Addicks finished in 7th-place of the third-tier table.

At the start of the month, a report from TEAMtalk backed Middlesbrough among many other Championship names to make a move for Aneke this summer – other interested parties included QPR, Bristol City, Coventry City, Reading. Now though, it looks like Birmingham City have won the race to sign Aneke on a free transfer this summer.

Thoughts?

Aneke on a free transfer would be a quality signing for most in the Championship and the fact that Bowyer has swooped in to prise him from Charlton makes it all the more exciting from a Blues perspective.

It’s a sucker punch for Charlton, but Aneke is a player who Bowyer will know well and having been so prolific last season, Birmingham seem to have a ready-made goal-scorer arriving at the club.

The likes of Coventry, Middlesbrough and QPR might be downbeat about missing out on this one but there’s still plenty of time left in summer the transfer window.