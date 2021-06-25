QPR boss Mark Warburton is ‘desperate’ to sign Stefan Johansen from Fulham this summer, reports West London Sport.

Johansen, 30, joined QPR on loan from Fulham during the January transfer window.

He was one of four arrivals and in 21 Championship outings for the club he grabbed four goals and two assists, proving a huge hit with the watching Rs faithful.

The Norwegian international emanated class throughout his stay at QPR. Warburton’s side haven’t been shy in outing their desires to bring him back on a permanent basis and talks have reportedly been ongoing regarding that.

But Fulham’s current managerial situation is proving a stumbling block for QPR, with Scott Parker seemingly closing in on the Bournemouth job and Fulham set to give their likely new manager the chance to assess the side before any summer dealings are concluded.

West London Sport have reported this morning that Warburton is keen to bring in more fresh faces and that he’s ‘desperate’ to bring Johansen back to the club on a permanent basis.

QPR completed the signing of Andre Dozzell from Ipswich Town last week and have been linked with a number of other names including Moses Odubajo and George Cox.

Thoughts?

Every QPR fans is desperate for the club to sign Johansen this summer.

He really became a fan favourite and bringing him back to the club on a permanent basis would hugely bolster their promotion credentials going into the 2021/22 campaign.

The deal might take a while yet, but it would be well worth the wait.