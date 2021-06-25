Bournemouth’s Arnaut Danjuma has clarified some recent comments he made regarding a potential summer move to Leeds United.

Danjuma, 24, scored 17 goals and grabbed seven assists in 35 Championship outings for Bournemouth last season.

His side finished in the top-six but would be knocked out of the play-off semi-finals by eventual winners Brentford and now the Cherries look to be facing an uphill battle to keep hold of their best players.

Quoted in a recent interview, Danjuma outed Leeds United and explained how he’s ‘outgrown’ the Championship as rumours circulate regarding his future:

“Leeds is a bigger institution than Bournemouth, has a very nice history and they play Premier League.

“And I don’t think I can play another Championship season, I’ve outgrown the competition a bit. Leeds United would be a nice step.”

Since, reports have clarified that Danjuma isn’t on Leeds United’s shortlist, but the Dutchman has been linked with a number of other Premier League suitors including Leicester City, Watford and West Ham among others, with interest coming from abroad too.

Danjuma himself took to Twitter to clarify his comments regarding a potential summer move to Elland Road, tweeting yesterday:

Seen a few quotes, just to be clear I was put on the spot about a club in an interview and I was only trying to be respectful about them as I would any club, no way in a thousand years would I mean to be disrespectful about my club who has served me well for 2 seasons 🍒 — Arnaut Danjuma (@Danjuma) June 24, 2021

The Cherries are supposedly ‘resigned’ to losing Danjuma this summer and want £20million for the forward.

Thoughts?

It was an odd move for Danjuma to out Leeds United like that but either way, he looks set to be on his way to the Premier League this summer.

He proved his worth in the second-tier last season scoring some fine goals and keeping the Cherries’ promotion dream alive throughout – a top-class finisher and someone who could really prevail in the top flight should he land the right move.