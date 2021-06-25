Birmingham City announced the signing of Jordan Graham on a free transfer yesterday, following his release from League One side Gillingham.

Graham, 26, was wanted by a clutch of clubs going into the final weeks of his Gillingham contract and Birmingham City have won the race.

Lee Bowyer’s side finished the last Championship season in 18th-place of the table – nine points above the drop zone after a turbulent season which started under Aitor Karanka.

The former Charlton Athletic boss won five of his opening ten games in charge to steer the club away from relegation and set the tone for a much more vibrant 2021/22 season, and the acquisition of Graham looks to be a shrewd one.

Sending a message of congratulations, Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris had shared this message online for Graham:

Yeah congratulations brother ✅ — jonson clarke-harris (@ClarkeHarris) June 24, 2021

The 26-year-old will be joining Graham in the Championship next season after his Peterborough United side finished 2nd in the League One table – their third promotion from the third-tier under Darren Ferguson.

Clarke-Harris netted 31 goals in 45 League One appearances to finish as the league’s top-scorer by six goals and looks set to light up the Championship next season.

Both Birmingham City and Peterborough United could surprise a few people next time round as well – Blues having experienced a huge upturn under Bowyer and starting the summer transfer window strongly, with Ryan Woods having signed this week as well, and Posh having been a force in League One last season.

If Ferguson can hold on Clarke-Harris and bring a few more names in, we could be looking at a solid Championship outfit come next season.