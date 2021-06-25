Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has reiterated the fact his side are working hard behind the scenes to bring in some players.

Charlton Athletic have made one signing since the end of the last campaign in the form of striker Jayden Stockley.

The Addicks are in hunt for more acquisitions as their manager gears up for his first full season in charge.

Adkins took to Twitter yesterday morning to send this message ahead of fixture release day as he headed back into work at the Valley (see tweet below).

Good morning. Start again with a spring in the step. 1st day of pre-season training and new fixture list. ⁦@CAFCofficial⁩ #FixtureReleaseDay #talkingsbrilliant #smile pic.twitter.com/CSW8mZLnIw — Nigel Adkins (@TheNigelAdkins) June 24, 2021

He said: “It’s like the first day back at School! It’s always exciting isn’t it but we need some more pupils though, but we’re working on that.

“Anyway, fixture release day. Keep an eye out for the first day of the season, what’s over Christmas and the last game of the season is always exciting as well.”

Charlton have got Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of next season at home.

Other key fixtures include – Boxing Day – AFC Wimbledon (A), New Years Day – Wycombe Wanderers (H), Final Day – Ipswich Town (A).

The Addicks fans are itching to see some new faces come through the door and the club are being patient with their recruitment.

Adkins says the hard work is ongoing behind the scenes with the new League One season on the horizon.

Promotion is no doubt the aim for Charlton and their boss knows what it takes to get out of this division having done it three times in the past.