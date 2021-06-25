Shrewsbury Town are keen on Stoke City’s Sam Vokes, as per a report by the Shropshire Star.

Shrewsbury Town are eyeing an ambitious move to the lure the Wales international to League One.

Vokes, who is 31-years-old, still has a year left on his contract at Stoke but they want to get him off the wage bill.

The Potters offered Bristol City the chance to sign him earlier this month, as per a report by StokeOnTrent Live.

Shrewsbury are now interested as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of next season.

Their boss Steve Cotterill is preparing for his first full campaign in charge at New Meadow.

Vokes started his career at AFC Bournemouth and went on to play 59 games for the Cherries in League One, scoring 16 goals.

Wolves snapped him up in 2008 but he never managed to break into their first-team.

Vokes had loan spells at Leeds United, Bristol City, Sheffield United, Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion before leaving Wolves on a permanent basis to join Burnley.



He was a real hit at Turf Moor and managed 62 goals in 258 appearances before Stoke signed him in January 2019.

However, he has since struggle to make an impact with the Staffordshire club since then and may well head out the exit door this summer.

Shrewsbury are interested but will he drop into League One?