Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke has told Celtic he wants a four-year deal, as per a report by Football Insider.

Sunderland’s top scorer from last season has been in talks with Celtic over a move to the Scottish Premiership.

Wyke, who is 28-years-old, is out of contract at the Stadium of Light at the end of the month and is due to become a free agent.

He is also attracting interest from clubs in the Championship but has been in negotiations with Celtic. Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has previously suggested the likes of Millwall and Nottingham Forest are keen.

Wyke scored 31 goals in all competitions last season to fire the Black Cats in the Play-Offs.

The 6ft 2inc man joined Sunderland in 2018 and managed only nine goals in his first two seasons before Lee Johnson’s arrival resulted in an upturn in form for him.

Prior to his move to the North East, Wyke had spells at Middlesbrough, Carlisle United and Bradford City.

Celtic are keen to land him now and he wants a deal until 2025 with the Glasgow side.

Thoughts

Ange Postecoglou will be looking to bolster his newly inherited squad at Celtic this summer and bringing in Wyke on a free transfer will give him more options and depth up top.

It’s becoming more increasingly likely that Wyke will be leaving Sunderland and it will be interesting to see if the Hoops give him the four-year deal he wants.