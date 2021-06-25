Sheffield Wednesday ‘were among a number of clubs to hold talks’ with recent Birmingham City signing Jordan Graham, reports Yorkshire Live.

Graham, 26, penned a two-year deal with Birmingham City following his release from Gillingham.

The former Aston Villa man scored 12 goals and grabbed six assists in 39 League One outings last season and had been closely linked with a move to St Andrew’s.

He was linked with a number of clubs going into this summer and Yorkshire Live report that Sheffield Wednesday had held talks with the Englishman before his move to Birmingham City was confirmed.

Darren Moore’s side are still working hard on finding new recruits for their return to League One after nine years in the Championship, but have so far had very little to shout about.

Ongoing issues with wages and such, and a transfer embargo to work under are seemingly crippling the Owls in their search for new faces with a host of names set to depart at the end of this month when contracts expire.

Graham would’ve been a really keen acquisition but a very optimistic one – he left Gillingham and looked Championship-bound from the off, having proved prolific in the third-tier last season.

Wednesday need to get deals over the line fast. Time is slowly ticking away for them to do so before the start of the 2021/22 League One season and should they leave it too late, Moore could really struggle to keep his side from plummeting even further down the Football League Pyramid.