Mansfield Town have signed Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Mansfield Town have seen off competition from elsewhere to bring in the young stopper for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

Bishop, who is 21-years-old, has been loaned out by Manchester United for the first time to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He was also wanted by the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Oldham Athletic, Exeter City and Carlisle United, as per a report by the Oldham Times.

However, it is Mansfield who have won the race for his signature.

Their boss Nigel Clough has said: “Nathan is a promising young goalkeeper with good experience in League One with Southend. For a young goalkeeper, to get those 30 games in League One was great for him.

“He showed a degree of maturity in that time, which will have hopefully improved further in the past 12 months.”

“Although he hasn’t played too much in the past year, he has trained with Manchester United’s first team every day, which is the next best thing to playing matches.

“You cannot fail to improve in that environment with United’s coaches and playing staff. He is the best we can get in this position.”

Bishop started his career at Southend United and rose up through the academy at Roots Hall before playing 39 appearances for their first-team.

Manchester United then made a surprise move to sign him in January 2020 on a two-and-half year deal.

Bishop has since played for their Under-23s side and has been allowed to leave on loan now for next season.

Mansfield will be going for promotion from League Two next term under Clough and this is a shrewd addition to their ranks.