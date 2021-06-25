Wycombe Wanderers’ owner Rob Couhig has ripped into Derby County and accused the club of ‘systematic cheating’, as per BBC Sport.

The English Football League released a statement late on Wednesday night, fining Derby County £100,000 for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations and ordering them to resubmit three years of financial accounts from 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Subsequently, the EFL released interchangeable fixture lists for both Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers.

Now though, Chairboys owner Couhig – who saw his side finish just a place and a point from Championship safety last season – has accused the Rams of ‘systematic cheating’. He’s quoted by BBC Sport as saying:

“It is beyond disappointing that a club can systemically cheat and end up with a slap on the wrist. You have years upon years of violating the rules.

“I don’t want to sound bitter about it. It is not over yet, obviously. But it just doesn’t make any sense. A £100,000 fine is what you would expect to receive if it was merely a technical [breach].

“In this case it was way beyond technical. That is what the appellant panel said.”

Derby’s fine came following a decision made by an independent arbitration panel which ruled the Rams to have ‘not followed’ accountancy regulations when previously submitting their financial accounts.

Both the club and the EFL have the right to appeal the above decision which, from Derby County’s perspective, could result in a points deduction – that could result in a belated relegation as per reports, but The Sun’s Alan Nixon believes that any points penalty would be applied to next season:

Derby. So officially guilty of the amortisation thing. Fined. Now their old accounts checked in a new light. FFP offences likely. But still looks like points penalty applied NEXT season. This move leaves door open in case the next commission result is quick … unlikely though. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 23, 2021

There’s chaos running through Pride Park at the moment, and expect it to become even more chaotic within the next couple of weeks.