Stoke City are set to sign goalkeeper Jack Bonham, according to The Athletic journalist Adam Leventhal on Twitter (See tweet below).

Ex-#WatfordFC transfer latest Understand Jack Bonham agreed 2 yr deal at Stoke #SCFC on free, spoke about next steps to @TheAthleticUK “I need to play in the C’ship because of my debut. I know I’m capable. Hopefully, something does come up this summer”https://t.co/I4CAMYlX46 — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) June 24, 2021

Stoke City are poised to bolster their goalkeeping department by luring the 27-year-old to the Bet365 Stadium.

Bonham turned down the offer to stay with Gillingham at the end of the past season and has been eyeing a move to the Championship.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international has been Steve Evans’ first choice for the past two seasons at Priestfield.

Read: Stoke City midfielder eyed by West Brom

He started his career at Watford but moved on to Brentford in 2013. He spent six years on the books of the Bees but only played seven times for their first-team.

Bonham had spells at Carlisle United and Bristol Rovers before Gillingham signed him on a permanent basis in 2019.

Stoke may see him as ideal competition for their number one spot for next season as Michael O’Neill look to bolster his ranks.

Read: Stoke City-linked forward wanted by clubs in the Premier League

Thoughts

This will be a shrewd addition for Stoke on a free transfer and he will add some strong depth to their current goalkeeping options.

Bonham has done well in League One over the past couple of seasons with Gillingham and deserves this move up a division.

He will now be focused on making the number one spot his own at Stoke next term, but faces completion from Joe Bursik and Adam Davies for the jersey.