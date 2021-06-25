Derby County manager Wayne Rooney could depart the club if they’re relegated into League One, according to The Sun.

Derby County were dealt a £100,000 fine by the EFL late on Wednesday night for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, and ordered to resubmit three years of financial accounts.

The EFL subsequently released an interchangeable fixture list for both Derby and Wycombe Wanderers who finished just a point and a place behind Derby County on the final day of the season, confirming their return to League One.

In the event that Derby are ultimately relegated into League One, Wycombe would return to the second-tier by default.

Now though, The Sun claims that Rams boss Rooney could leave Pride Park should relegation be the case and it’s sparked a strong reaction from Derby fans who’ve long had mixed opinions on the former Manchester United man.

See how these Derby County fans reacted to the news of Rooney’s potential exit on Twitter:

How is this news? If Derby were relegated on the last day. He probably would of been sacked. With 1 win in last 15. Most clubs would of sacked him earlier. Lazy journalism from The S*n. — Richard King (@Raking5) June 24, 2021

The best news I've heard for ages coming out of the club. — LITTLE ENGLANDER. (@npegg11) June 25, 2021

Suppose it’s not all bad if we go down then — scott (@scottneedham88) June 24, 2021

Hope he leaves if we stay up or go down — 𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝕃𝕦𝕞𝕒🐏🇺🇲 (@adaml88) June 25, 2021

easy press.. only a matter of time before this came out.. — Dean Rams fan 80s (@Rams80s) June 24, 2021

Bye then Wayne 👍 — Ramsfan (@Ramsfan34056112) June 24, 2021