Sunderland are interested in Manchester United’s Ethan Galbraith, according to a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland are looking to bolster their midfield options for next season and are keen to lure the youngster to the Stadium of Light.

Galbraith, who is 20-years-old, could be loaned out by Manchester United for the next campaign to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Read: Sunderland-linked striker is wanted man this summer

The Belfast-born man started his career in his native Northern Ireland with spells at Glentoran, Crusaders and Linfield before moving to Old Trafford in 2017.

He has been a key player for the Red Devils’ youth sides and made his first and only senior appearance for their first-team to date in a Europa League tie against Astana in the season before last.

The Northern Ireland international didn’t make an appearance last term though and will be itching to get some experience under his belt, with Sunderland now linked.

Read: Sunderland target is on Charlton Athletic’s radar

Thoughts

Galbraith is in need of a loan move away from Manchester United and would be a useful addition for Sunderland as they prepare for a fourth consecutive season in League One.

Lee Johnson’s side need to freshen up their squad and need a few new faces this summer.

Galbraith is highly-rated by United and may also have Championship and some other League One clubs interested so Sunderland will have to act fast if they are to land him.