Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove was last week linked with a loan move to Ipswich Town and now, East Anglian Daily Times has confirmed that the League One club are interested in a summer move.

Cosgrove, 24, only joined up with Birmingham City back in January. He made a £2million move from Scottish outfit Aberdeen where he’d proven prolific but since his move to St Andrew’s, he’s struggled.

The Englishman made 12 Championship appearances last season and failed to find the back of the net.

Last Sunday, The Sun on Sunday (20.06.21, pg. 65) linked Ipswich Town with an ambitious loan move for Cosgrove, which has now been confirmed by East Anglian Daily Times – the report also revealed that Bowyer was keen for the striker to gain some loan experience next season.

They write that the Tractor Boys are ‘indeed interested’ in Cosgrove who is ‘on the club’s list of striking options’ – no formal approach has been made yet but Ipswich could soon open negotiations to bring the striker to Portman Road on a temporary basis.