Sheffield United are ‘hoping for an early’ answer from Kean Bryan regarding his future in South Yorkshire, with West Brom, Fulham and Swansea City all linked with a summer move.

Bryan, 24, is out of contract at the end of this month. Sheffield United have previously been reported to be lining up a contract offer for the Englishman and a recent report from Sheffield Star has confirmed that.

They write that terms of a new deal have been ‘forwarded’ to Bryan’s agent but the player is yet to ‘reveal whether or not he will accept or explore his options elsewhere’.

West Brom have recently been linked with a free summer move for the full-back, with the likes of Fulham and Swansea City previously linked by Football Insider.

He featured 13 times in the Premier League last season having spent time out on loan in the Football League previously, scoring one goal in the top flight as Blades finished rock-bottom.

Thoughts?

Bryan had to be patent to get his chance at Sheffield United but in his 13 Premier League outings last season he more than proved his worth.

He’s a really versatile full-back who compliments the modern game well and it’s unsurprising to see so many teams being linked with him going into the summer.

Sheffield United though don’t seem keen on waiting around for much longer to find out whether or not he’ll be staying at the club this summer – there’s likely fewer options more attractive than Bramall Lane to Bryan right now though, so we could yet see him pen a late extension.