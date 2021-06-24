West Brom went up automatically after the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship campaign. They came down after a tumultuous Premier League campaign.

West Brom were never really at the races in last season’s Premier League and went back down with little more than a whimper.

Like all football club, the Baggies face a summer of rebuilding and restructure. It is a process that is underway already. The Black Country outfit have recruited Valerian Ismael from Barnsley as their new boss.

Ismael’s arrival had been much touted but was confirmed today by the club themselves on their website. He turned a disappointing Barnsley outfit around in just one season. Baggies fans will be hoping that he can do the same to them.

Now the new West Brom boss is tipped to return to his old club for Tykes captain Alex Mowatt. Under Ismael, Mowatt shone last season.

Central midfielder Mowatt featured in 44 of Barnsley’s Sky Bet Championship games last season. Those 44 games saw him score eight goals and provide seven assists.

Mowatt’s current deal runs out in just six days, something that all interested sides will be aware of. After that, the former Leeds United academy product is a free agent.

Not that it will get that far according to The Athletic’s Steve Madeley who says that West Brom interested. Indeed, Madeley writes that the new West Brom boss “is targeting” his former captain.

However, West Brom are not alone with Madeley at pains to state that “other Championship clubs have made pitches to sign Mowatt.” Still, he adds that the Baggies “are believed to be favourites.”

Madeley qualifies this status by adding that two things make them stand out as favourites to land the Doncaster-born Mowatt. Those things are the fact that West Brom are amongst the favourites for promotion and also the fact that Valerian Ismael is now in charge at The Hawthorns.

You’d have to say that with less than a week left of his current deal that chances are that Alex Mowatt will leave Oakwell. Shorn of their influential head coach in Ismael, questions must arise as to whether the Tykes will be the same again this season as last.

In a side bristling with the calibre of player that should handle the Championship with ease, Alex Mowatt would be a class addition to the ranks.