Fulham went up from the Sky Bet Championship in 2019/20 after battling through the play-offs. They expected it to be tough.

Fulham found out how tough it was with game after game seeing the Craven Cottage side put to the sword. The end result – relegation after a miserable Premier League campaign.

Restructuring during the current transfer window is a must for the Londoners but they face pressure on their own players.

One player who could move away from the Cottagers is relatively recent arrival Tosin Adarabioyo. 23-year-old Adarabioyo signed for Fulham from Manchester City on a three-year deal in October last year.

After his arrival at the Londoners, the young centre-back went on to feature 33 times in their doomed Premier League campaign.

The consistent performances that he put in must have caught the eye with Norwich City being linked. That Norwich interest has been added to with The Sun today reaffirming an earlier story of Arsenal and Newcastle United interest.

That level of interest would tend to indicate that Adarabioyo is likely on his way during this window. The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel confirms that interested clubs will need to meet a £10million release clause.

However, sides such as the above will need to not only meet that key detail but also a tight deadline. The Mail’s Mokbel confirmed that any club wanting to meet that clause will need to do so quickly. There is a tight deadline to meet.

The clause expires 30 days before the start of the Championship season which starts on August 7th. That means that the likes of Arsenal, Norwich City and Newcastle United and any others have until July 7th to make that offer.